Mainland China reports 27 new coronavirus cases

Beijing, Mainland China reported 27 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, 22 of which were reported in the capital Beijing, according to the latest figures issued by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Saturday.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 22 cases were reported in Beijing and one in Hebei Province, the NHC said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Friday, according to the commission.

Source: Jordan News Agency