Mafraq two-vehicle collision leaves 8 dead, 13 injured

A two-vehicle collision in the Northern Badia region of the Mafraq governorate claimed the lives of 8 people and injured 13 others.

Media spokesperson for the Public Security Department said that the Civil Defense Department rescue crews and the Mafraq Desert Police officers rushed to the scene, provided first aid to the injured and cleared the bodies to the Northern Badia hospital, the Mafraq public hospital and the King Talal military hospital. Police are looking into the cause of the accident, he added.

Source: Jordan News Agency