Lucid Motors Expands Luxury EV Lineup with Its Most Attainable Lucid Air Model Yet, Featuring 406 Miles of Range and 480 horsepower from just $69,900

NEWARK, California, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Lucid Motors, which is setting new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced luxury EVs, has unveiled new details about the full Lucid Air model range, including the pricing of the elemental model of the range, called simply Lucid Air, a well-equipped version with 406 miles of projected range and 480 horsepower available from just $69,9001. This new Lucid Air model initiates the full range of high-performance, ultra-efficient luxury EV sedans, which includes Lucid Air Touring, Grand Touring, and Dream Edition versions. Customers can now reserve this new more attainable model of Lucid Air for $300 at https://www.lucidmotors.com/ air/reserve.

“The Lucid Air is a vehicle that thrills me personally because it delivers a level of performance, efficiency, and luxury that is currently unseen in today’s EVs,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors. “Our vision from the beginning – what drives this company – is creating the world’s best EV technology while making it progressively more attainable over time. With the starting price of the Lucid Air range announced today, we are setting the stage for broader adoption of the latest, game-changing EV technology.”

The Lucid Air is available to reserve now with a starting price of $77,400 – or $69,900 after the US Federal Tax Credit of $7,500 – with a reservation fee of just $300. For this, customers can expect2:

480 horsepower

A projected EPA estimated range of 406 miles on a single charge

A single-motor powertrain with an optional dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration

A 900+ ultra-high voltage electrical architecture with DC fast charging capability

Customers who reserve now will receive three years of complimentary charging at Electrify America’s extensive nationwide network of ultrafast charging stations

The Lucid Air is a car that will reimagine the traditional luxury sedan with new benchmarks in technology, performance, spaciousness, and design. Packaging efficiency capitalizes on Lucid’s advanced miniaturized drivetrain to provide the interior space of a full-size luxury vehicle while maintaining the exterior footprint of a mid-size performance sedan. This enables unmatched aerodynamic efficiency and increased agility and maneuverability, all while enveloping occupants in a carefully crafted atmosphere with meticulous attention to detail.

Luxurious appointments for the Lucid Air model include PurLuxe animal-free interior trim in the Mojave theme, the 34″ Lucid Glass Cockpit curved, floating display, and the largest frunk ever fitted to an electric sedan. Furthermore, the Lucid Air model is also available with DreamDrive, a new benchmark in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). This first-of-its-kind platform is exclusive to the full Lucid Air range, combining the most comprehensive sensor suite on the market with a cutting-edge driver monitoring system.

Alongside the Lucid Air, the Lucid Air Touring model offers yet another paradigm in luxury, performance, and efficiency, available from $87,5001. Interior appointments include an available Glass Canopy Roof for an extravagant sense of space, the Lucid Glass Cockpit Display, and a wide range of choices for interior materials and finishes. It also includes a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive drive configuration that takes advantage of an ultra-efficient, energy-dense drivetrain to deliver2:

620 horsepower

A projected EPA estimated range of 406 miles on a single charge

A 900+ ultra-high voltage electrical architecture with DC fast charging capability

Customers who reserve now will receive three years of complimentary charging at Electrify America’s extensive nationwide network of ultrafast charging stations

Reservations for Lucid Air and Lucid Air Touring, as well as the other models in the Lucid Air range, are open now and can be placed at the Lucid Motors website or at an ever-expanding network of retail locations, including the recently opened Beverly Hills Studio and service center. Customer deliveries for the first Lucid Air models begins in spring of 2021.

About Lucid Motors

Lucid’s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company’s first model range, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, certain models of the Air will be capable of an estimated EPA range of over 500 miles and 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds. Customer deliveries of the Lucid Air Dream Edition, which will be produced at Lucid’s new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, will begin in the spring of 2021.

1 Amount includes a potential $7,500 US federal tax credit. Additional state incentives may also be available. A tax advisor should be consulted regarding individual tax treatment. Lucid Motors will submit its certification of credit eligibility to the IRS prior to the start of production.

2 Vehicle specifications subject to change before the start of production. Projected EPA estimated ranges are based upon an approximation of an EPA test cycle.

