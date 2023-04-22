Lifting 1,350 tons of market waste in city of Ibb during Eid night

The Cleaning and Improvement Fund in Ibb Governorate, during the night of Eid al-Fitr, lifted 1,350 tons of garbage and waste from shops, street vendors, and the outputs of markets and residential neighborhoods in the city of Ibb.

Deputy Director General of the Cleaning Fund in the governorate, Ahmed Al-Jundi, told to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that 312 tons of garbage and dust piled in the streets and neighborhoods of the city were transported, confirming the continuation of the campaign in the governorate centers and districts during the Eid days.

Al-Jundi affirmed the keenness of the Fund’s management to intensify efforts to remove waste from the roads and places where stagnant water collects, especially during the rainy season.

Source: Yemen News Agency