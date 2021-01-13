LG Water Heater Delivers Ultra Efficient, Eco-Friendly Performance with Award-Winning Design

Inverter Compressor Boosts Heating Performance and Lowers Energy Consumption While Smart Features Deliver Enhanced Convenience

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) will be presenting its advanced, energy-saving Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater at CES® 2021. A CES Innovation Award-winner, the new model is powered by LG’s renowned DUAL Inverter Compressor, which promotes fast and effective water heating, all the while delivering lower electricity consumption and running costs. What’s more, the highly efficient and durable smart appliance is compatible with the LG ThinQ™ app for convenient control from inside or outside the home.

LG’s DUAL Inverter Compressor heats water using condensation heat generated in the process of compressing and circulating refrigerant. The result is a water heater that uses up to 74 percent less energy to operate annually than a conventional electric water heater.[1] The new product will be available in 200-liter and 270-liter capacity versions, featuring impressive energy efficiency ratings of A+ and A++, respectively.[2] What’s more, the highly durable compressor and water tank are covered by a 10-year warranty. LG’s efficient system utilizes heat from the air to further reduce electricity usage, while its two internal heat sources – heat pump and heater – ensure that users will never have to go without hot water even in times of heavy use.

The smart Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater is Wi-Fi-enabled, allowing it to work seamlessly with LG’s mobile ThinQ app, available on both Android and iOS devices.[3] With the app, homeowners can manage and monitor the system remotely, receive regular maintenance reminders and diagnose certain issues without having to call customer service. Users can also check the water temperature in real-time and use the scheduling function to set the time and duration of operation.

“The new LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater reflects our commitment to offering high- performance products that have less impact on household energy expenses and on the planet,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG will continue to develop environmentally-responsible solutions that make daily life more comfortable for consumers worldwide.”

A winner of every major product design award – iF Design, Red Dot, IDEA – this product has a sleek, modern style in line with LG’s latest premium home appliances and is easy to install as well. The LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater will be available in markets throughout Europe and North America beginning in the first quarter of 2021 and will be on display in LG’s CES 2021 virtual exhibition booth (http://Exhibition.LG.com) starting January 11.

[1] Based on internal simulation data of daily electricity consumption under EU-average climate conditions, annual electricity consumption was 74 percent lower with the 270-liter LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater when compared to a general C-class electric water heater. [2] Energy efficiency was tested in a non-heated space at 15 degrees Celsius according to EN16147 with load profile L. [3] LG ThinQ app compatibility not available in all markets.

