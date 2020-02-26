LG Uplus wins Glomo award for 5G VR innovation

South Korean mobile operator LG Uplus has won the award for best mobile innovation for media and entertainment for its 5G-VR services at the 2020 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards. The award was a recognition of the company’s groundbreaking 5G-VR services.

The GLOMOs recognize companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry. The awards highlight achievements in 35 categories ranging from mobile apps, smartphones, diversity in tech, and leadership. The awards are organized by the GSMA, an industry organization that represents the interests of over 750 mobile network operators worldwide.

LG U+’s 5G VR service is a world first for commercial 5G. Its award-winning service, U+VR, features over 1,500 VR experiences such as 3D VR videos and 4K ultra high-definition videos. The service has amassed a huge library of content, designed to appeal to a wide array of consumers, including: games, performances, live sports, movies, panorama galleries, educational content, comedy and lifestyle videos.

The judges stated that, U+VR was “a rare demonstration of the potential available when thoughtfully combining 5G and VR – tackling bandwidth and latency issues alongside a considered approach to user experience,” and was “paving the way for true mobile VR.”

LG U+ launched its 5G service in early April 2019, and has so far delivered the service for 85 cities across South Korea. It is committed to better developing ultra-HD video and VR services and new 5G commercial applications, all of which need the best 5G networks to guarantee the experience.

LG U+’s CFO Lee Hyuk-ju stated at a press conference held on Feb. 7 that the company’s performance in 2019 exceeded expectations, with increases in both wireless and fixed network businesses. Lee mentioned the contribution of 5G in particular.

The 2019 financial reports of South Korea’s three major mobile operators, namely KT, LG U+ and SKT, showed that 5G has effectively helped them gain more profits in the year. Data indicated that LG U+’s revenue increased by 5.6%, registering the highest growth among the three major operators.

