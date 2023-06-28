LeddarTech Releases Production Samples of the LeddarVision Front-Entry (LVF-E) Comprehensive Low-Level Fusion and Perception Software Featuring the TI TDA4VM-Q1 Processor for L2/L2+ ADAS Applications

LeddarTech’s LVF-E’s “B” sample featuring an embedded ECU introduces an unprecedented industry-first solution that brings high performance and reliability of low-level fusion to the entry-level ADAS market

QUEBEC, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS and AD, is pleased to announce that “B” samples of its LeddarVision entry-level ADAS L2/L2+ highway assist and 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 low-level fusion and perception software stack optimized for the TDA4VM-Q1 (8 TOPS) processor from Texas Instruments are now available.

The LeddarVision Front-Entry (LVF-E) product, formally released in late 2022, was designed for customers seeking to develop entry-level ADAS safety and highway assistance L2/L2+ applications. Introducing the “B” samples brings exciting advancements to LVF-E powered by a Texas Instruments (TI) TDA4VM-Q1 processor. By leveraging these “B” samples, LVF-E delivers substantial cost and performance benefits for low-level fusion, paving the way for accelerated L2/L2+ systems adoption. In addition, this breakthrough effectively reduces the sensor and processor requirements, making it more accessible and efficient for widespread implementation. The LeddarVision Front-Entry solution also marks the first design where TI’s highly integrated and cost-efficient TDA4x processor family has been featured in a low-level fusion solution.

Benefits

Higher Performance: Doubles the effective range of the sensors, allowing high-performing ADAS targeting 5-star NCAP 2025 and GSR 2022 standards with lower sensor and system costs.

Lower Costs: Reduced hardware requirements: An industry-first being enabled with a single 1 to 2-megapixel 120-degree front camera and two short-range front corner radars in a 1V2R configuration. Efficient implementation on the TDA4VM-Q1 platform achieves one of the lowest system costs for L2/L2+ entry-level ADAS without sacrificing system performance.



Visit LeddarTech’s LVF-E product page for more information and to request a demo.

“OEMs and Tier 1s strive to enhance the affordability of ADAS. LeddarTech achieves this by reducing the sensor count and costs, simplifying systems and lowering processor costs while delivering high-performance low-level fusion (LLF) and perception in an auto-grade ECU. Demonstrating the compatibility of low-level fusion with TI’s TDA4VM-Q1 processor is a powerful market statement. The availability of ‘B’ samples of our LVF-E software stack showcases a cost-effective perception solution using LLF, marking a significant milestone for LeddarTech’s technology on the popular TDA4x family of processors,” stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal, Toronto and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving (AD) applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment, allowing for better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 150 patents granted or applied for that enhance ADAS and AD capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc. Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Investor relations website: https://investors.leddartech. com

https://investors.leddartech. com Investor relations contact: Kevin Hunt, ICR Inc. kevin.hunt@IcrInc.com

Kevin Hunt, ICR Inc. kevin.hunt@IcrInc.com Financial media contact: Dan Brennan, ICR Inc. dan.brennan@icrinc.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8865494