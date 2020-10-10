Lebanon sees 11 new coronavirus deaths, 1,426 infections in 24 hours

Lebanon recorded 11 new coronavirus deaths and 1,426 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 450 and the caseload to 51,170 since the outbreak began, the country’s health ministry said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said infections among Palestinian refugees inside and outside camps in Lebanon totaled 1,369 while the death tally stood at 38.

Source: Jordan News Agency