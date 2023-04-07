Lebanon, Israel “do not want a war”: UNIFIL

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Friday that Israel and Lebanon “do not want a war,” but warned of a serious escalation. “Early Thursday morning, the Israeli army informed UNIFIL that it will begin an artillery response to yesterday’s rocket launches,” UNIFIL said in a statement. “Immediately after, UNIFIL personnel heard loud explosions around the city of Tyre,” the statement added. “UNIFIL’s Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo L?zaro, is speaking with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line. Our liaison and coordination mechanisms are fully engaged,” according to the statement. “The actions over the past day are dangerous and risk a serious escalation,” the statement added. “We urge all parties to cease all actions across the Blue Line now,” the statement concluded.

Source: Jordan News Agency