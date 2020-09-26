Lebanese PM-designate resigns

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Saturday accepted the resignation of prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib after failing to form a new government.

A statement issued by the Lebanese presidency said that Aoun had received Adib to discuss the difficulties facing the formation of the government, based on the French initiative launched by the President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Lebanon early this month.

The statement indicated that the French initiative is still on the table and receives support according to the principles announced.

Former prime ministers Saad Hariri, Naguib Mikati, Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam announced that they stand by Adib in his decision to resign.

