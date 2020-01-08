Leading the Future of Fitness Tech and Wearables, Huami Amazfit Stuns with 6 Innovative Products Across 3 Verticals Unveiled at CES 2020

Huami Amazfit Honored as Most Noteworthy Smart Wearable Innovation Enterprise and Amazfit Powerbuds Awarded Best TWS Fitness Earphone

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Huami (NYSE: HMI), one of the world’s largest wearable technology companies, wowed industry and consumers at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2020) in Las Vegas by unveiling six new products spanning three verticals: the futuristic immersive fitness and category-redefining Amazfit HomeStudio; foldable treadmill Amazfit AirRun[1]; the true wireless stereo (TWS) fitness earphones with Clip-to-Go design, Amazfit PowerBuds; the sleep-comfort and health monitoring Amazfit ZenBuds; the newly released outdoor adventurer’s watch Amazfit T-Rex, the new among the seven series in the brand’s smartwatch portfolio; and an upgraded edition of Amazfit Bip S.

In recognition of these ground-breaking innovations and Amazfit’s leadership in smart wearables, Huami Amazfit received two top awards from IDG (International Data Group)[2]: “the Most Noteworthy Smart Wearable Innovation Enterprise” for its industry-leading innovations and “Best TWS Fitness Earphones” for the newly announced Amazfit PowerBuds.

Mr. Wang Huang, the company’s Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, said, “By expanding our health and fitness technology expertise beyond smartwatches and fitness bands to include immersive treadmills and earbuds, Amazfit is presenting a vision of the future of fitness in the coming decade and demonstrating how health and technology can come together in 2020 and beyond.”

Known for its professional, stylish smart wearables, Huami Amazfit is aiming to bring innovations to the users worldwide, in the spirit of its slogan “LEAP OVER LIMITS.” Driven by the company’s mission, “Connect Health with Technology“, Huami is committed to establishing a global healthcare ecosystem, while being the most trusted health and fitness partner for its users.

For press kit and high-resolution product images, please download from: https://drive.google.com/ drive/folders/ 1dz2DdkDECoHQtdX_ dKISdWtWV7yCYHOK

[1] NOTE: “Amazfit AirRun”treadmill is a different product from” AirRun”. [2] Founded in 1964, IDG is a well-respected veteran in the technology industry and the world’s leading technology media, data and marketing services company.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1063171/Mr__Huang_Wang. jpg