LCF Georgia Co-Hosts for the Second Year Latino Day at the Georgia Capitol on January 30th, 2024

15 local organizations and GALEO as co-host, expect to bring hundreds of community members to meet their legislators

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / For the second consecutive year, LCF Georgia is co-hosting Latino Day at the Capitol with GALEO. The event, anticipated to draw over 150 attendees, is a collaborative effort involving fifteen organizations. This unique celebration of diversity and community strength is set to take place on January 30th, providing a platform for journalists to connect, engage, and cultivate meaningful relationships with a diverse array of Latino leaders, advocacy organizations, and legislators from across the state-all under one roof.

2023 Latino Day at the Capitol

2023 Latino Day at the Capitol

The Second Annual Latino Day at the Capitol will showcase a dynamic agenda, including a compelling press conference, enlightening community educational sessions, impactful advocacy activities, and unparalleled networking opportunities with esteemed policymakers and legislative leaders.

Attendees, particularly journalists, can expect to leave with a wealth of insights, contacts, and stories that go beyond headlines, capturing the essence of our vibrant community. For interview scheduling, please contact Daniela Racines (Daniela@lcfgeorgia.org) or Alba Villarreal (avillarreal@galeo.org).

Event Details:

What: Latino Day at the Capitol

Location: Georgia State Capitol and Liberty Plaza (206 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA 30334)

Time: Breakfast begins at 8:00 am. Be there by 8:30 am for the 9:00 am Press Conference

Who: Co-hosting organizations are LCF Georgia and GALEO

Registration link: https://lcfga.info/latinoday2024

FIND THE DETAILED AGENDA HERE

Community partners:

Ser Familia

Aurora Theater

We Love Buford Highway

CASA

Los Niños Primero

Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia

Freedom University

Amigos de la Comunidad

Partnership for Southern Equity (PSE)

BCM Georgia

Unidos Latinos Association

Vecinos de Buford Highway

Mi Familia Vota

The list of partners is growing and in progress.

For more information contact:

Gigi Pedraza gigi@LCFGeorgia.org

Jerry Gonzalez jerry@Galeo.org

###

About LCF Georgia

LCF Georgia is a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization with a membership of 39 Latino community groups across Georgia. Together, the groups work and invest to accelerate positive change in Georgia through advancing democracy, building community and expanding economic opportunity. We are committed to help build a Georgia which is both the premier place to build business, work, study, raise families, and thrive.

www.LCFGeorgia.org – (470) 519-0783

About GALEO

GALEO is a non-profit organization based in Atlanta, Georgia, founded in 2003. GALEO strives for a better Georgia where the Latino population is engaged and building community, their contributions are respected, and policy measures reflect their values.

www.galeo.org – (678) 691-1086

Contact Information

Daniela Racines

daniela@lcfgeorgia.org

Related Files

2024 Latino Day at the Capitol External Agenda.pdf

SOURCE: Latino Community Fund

View the original press release on newswire.com.