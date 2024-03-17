Launching community seed bank for farmers work in Al-Ta’aziah and Shara’ab Al-Runa districts



The Undersecretary of Taiz province, Abdul-Wasi Al-Shamsi, and the development team in the province, in cooperation with the General Authority for Agricultural Research, launched work on a project to establish a community seed bank for farmers in the districts of Al-Ta’iziyah and Shara’ab Al-Runa.

The first phase of the project includes distributing improved and treated seeds to 240 farmers from the two districts as part of promoting the agricultural sector in Taiz to achieve self-sufficiency.

The second phase includes training the targeted farmers in the stages of selecting, sterilizing and improving seeds by establishing field schools to carry out the guidance process throughout the stages of producing improved seeds, while the third phase includes establishing and equipping the community seed bank building and providing it with the appropriate supplies.

The inauguration was attended by the Director of the Agriculture Office in the province, Engineer Abdullah Al-Jundi, the Director of the Ta’ziyah Distri

ct, Abdul Khaleq Al-Junaid, the Coordinator of Bonyan Development Foundation, Salem Al-Ahdal, the Director of the Agriculture Office in the Ta’ziyah District, Engineer Abdullah Al-Wajeeh, the Directorate’s Development Fursan, and a number of farmers.

Source: Yemen News Agency