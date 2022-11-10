Lasik SMILE Eye Surgery in Dubai with the Zeiss Visumax 800

ZEISS SMILE is the gold standard in laser eye surgery as a non-invasive and painless procedure

DUBAI, UAE – EQS Newswire – 10 November 2022 – The North American Lasik & Eye Surgery Centre (https://NorthAmericanLasik.com) in Dubai, UAE is the first clinic in the middle east and the only one in the United Arab Emirates to offer the new ZEISS SMILE® Pro (Small incision lenticule extraction) eye surgery using ZEISS Visumax 800 technology. Over five million SMILE® procedures have been performed globally with great success. The laser eye surgery clinic is redefining refractive surgery with ZEISS SMILE®, a laser procedure that goes beyond PRK and LASIK. ZEISS SMILE is the gold standard in laser eye surgery as a non-invasive and painless procedure.

Benefits of Smile®

SMILE® does not cut the cornea. Research shows that corneas treated with SMILE® procedure are 47% stronger. This procedure was approved for myopia correction and astigmatism.

The Visumax 800 is used in the SMILE® eye procedure and is the fastest laser available worldwide. This means you can get your eyes corrected in just 10 seconds

Is it comparable to LASIK?

There is a major difference between these 2 procedures. LASIK makes a 300-degree circular flap incision, while SMILE® makes a 60-degree pocket incision. The non-invasive incision in SMILE® is far superior compared to LASIK, since LASIK flap complications have occurred such as dislocation and flap wrinkling.

With LASIK, eye problems can occur such as Keratoconus. This condition is an outward bulging of the eye due to the weakening of part of the cornea.

With SMILE®, the patient has less chance of dry eyes and a faster healing time that can be under 2 hours. When it comes to near-sightedness (myopia) or astigmatism, SMILE® is highly effective. With SMILE®, myopia and astigmatism can be corrected by up to -10.00 D.

Download image: https://bit.ly/3fNpcLj

About the Clinic

The North American Lasik & Eye Surgery Centre is honoured to have the first clinic in Dubai that offers LASIK SMILE eye surgery (https://bit.ly/3zBRuiv) with the ZEISS Visumax 800. By having the ZEISS Visumax 800 in Dubai, the clinic is now able to provide this surgery along with other procedures such as Femto LASIK and ICL (Implantable Collamar Lens)). Many patients who were not eligible for LASIK now have the option of SMILE® technology to fix their poor eyesight.

Dr. Abdulla Naqi is a Canadian Board certified eye surgeon since 2007 and obtained his medical graduate certificate from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in 1997. Between 2007 and 2009, he joined the faculty of Ophthalmology at the University of Toronto to complete his fellowship in Glaucoma and advanced anterior segment surgery. In 2013 Dr. Naqi founded the North American Lasik and Eye Surgery Centre. North American Lasik and Eye Surgery Centre is the leading laser eye surgery center in the United Arab Emirates.

With over 16,000 successful eye surgeries performed on local and international clients, the clinic has a solid reputation worldwide. Website: https://NorthAmericanLasik.com