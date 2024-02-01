Laser Photonics Receives Order From Liberty Utilities for Its MarkStar Pro Laser Marking System

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) (LPC), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it received an order from Liberty Utilities, an Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (APUC) subsidiary, for its MarkStar 20-MSH-Pro laser marking system.

"Liberty Utilities must track all of its work to safely and reliably deliver electricity to over 7,000 miles of lines across four states," commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "Our handheld MarkStar Pro laser marking system provides the company with a rapid, clear, permanent, on-the-spot method for the service documentation of all actions, which contributes to the prevention of major outages."

Each state served (Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas) by the organization has a public service commission mandating reliability standards that Liberty’s industry-leading vegetation management program must achieve. Liberty Utilities’ Vegetation Management team strives to maintain a high level of service reliability by limiting outages caused by fallen branches and trees. Laser Photonics’ MarkStar system will be a crucial tool for formalizing identification and information tracking procedures in their most recent state line management, control and maintenance project.

Cost-effective, time-efficient and easy to use, the MarkStar Pro laser marking system provides a solution guaranteed to streamline operations and increase documentation accuracy and ease of tracking. By using this innovative technology, industry professionals can streamline processes while making it easier to report to their customers and regulatory bodies.

MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker

The MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser Marker by Laser Photonics is the industry’s first handheld laser marking & laser engraving system designed for true portability around the shop and in the field. The MarkStar Pro is ideal for permanently marking large surfaces, with special attention to highly reflective metals. Direct part marking has never been easier. This industrial laser engraver was designed to be low-maintenance and continuously deliver flawless markings on virtually any surface under any condition.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

