Large crowds in Hodeida in marches “We are coming in the tenth year, and Palestine is our first



20 squares in Hodeida governorate witnessed this afternoon major mass marches, to renew the position of steadfastness in the face of aggression and strengthen solidarity with the Palestinian people, under the slogan “We are coming in the tenth year, and Palestine is our first cause.”

The participants gathered on Al-Mina Street for the city’s directorates, Al-Sokhna squares and the city of Abal in Al-Hujaila and Bajil and four squares in Bara for the eastern districts, Mansuriyah, Bayt Al-Faqih, Al-Durayhimi city, Zabid, Al-Tuhaita, Al-Jarrahi and Jabal Ras for the southern districts, and Kamran, Az Zaydiyah, Az Zuhrah, Al-Kadan and Al-Salif for the northern districts.

Participants in the marches, presented by the governor of the governorate, Muhammad Ayyash Qahim, the first deputy governor of the governorate, Ahmed al-Bishri, and the governor’s agents, raised Yemeni and Palestinian flags, and banners expressing the legendary Yemeni steadfastness and continuing the same approach in steadfastness and support

ing victory options.

They chanted slogans of freedom and independence, rejection of guardianship and subservience, and emphasis on continuing to withstand and confront all the plans and projects of the US-Saudi-UAE aggression coalition that target Yemen on land and people.

The participants considered the gathering in these marches and the mass exit on the ninth anniversary of the National Steadfastness Day and the inauguration of the tenth year, as a culmination of the factors of steadfastness, inspiration for victory and breaking all bets through which the aggression failed to implement its illusions and conspiratorial plans against the Yemeni people.

The marches of the people of Tihama renewed their solidarity and the continued support of the people of Hodeidah by the Palestinian people and their just cause, confirming that Palestine is the first and central cause of the nation.

Source: Yemen News Agency