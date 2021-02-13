Labour Ministry signs agreements for 3,025 jobs in private sector

The Labour Ministry Saturday signed seven agreements with private sector institutions and companies for the creation of 3,025 job opportunities this year as it stepped up its job-creation efforts and enhance the public-private partnership.

The agreements were signed by Labour Minister Maen Qatamin and the heads of the seven firms in a range of sectors, including shopping malls, tourism, restaurants and logistics.

The ministry said in a press release that the opportunities, which are available in many fields according to the nature of the signing companies and institutions, will be announced through the national employment platform (www.sajjil.gov.jo).

Source: Jordan News Agency