Labor Ministry warns of fake ad on disbursing money to needy families

The Ministry of Labor has warned of a fake ad being circulated that uses its name and claims that it disburses sums of money to needy families. “The content of the ad is baseless and the ministry has nothing to do with it,” the ministry’s spokesperson Mohammad Zyoud said Friday in a statement. He urged citizens not to respond to this type of advertisement or to share it with others. Zyoud also called on citizens to validate accuracy, and navigate the ministry’s social media accounts or website to verify the validity of publications and advertisements circulating that use its name in a fake way.

Source: Jordan News Agency