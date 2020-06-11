Labor Ministry launches anti-child labor campaign…2nd & final add

On proposed solutions, the civil society organization’s report called for rebuilding the social protection system on the basis of human rights standards and social protection criteria, and reviewing wage policies, in a bid to bring a pay rise in line with price levels.

The International Labor Organization proposed several steps for action to end child labor by 2025, including boosting legal commitment to the cause, promoting decent jobs for adults and youth of legal age, enhancing social protection systems, and increasing access to quality free education as a logical alternative to child labor.

Jordan has taken multiple measures over the years to protect children’s rights such as establishing the Child Labor Department in 1999, and approving the National Framework to Combat Child Labor in 2011, which is a comprehensive policy on child labor that seeks to address this issue across the Kingdom.

It was also one of the first countries to ratify the 1989 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which aimed at guaranteeing children’s fundamental rights to survival, development, protection and participation.

Furthermore, the Labor Ministry carries out specialized inspection campaigns in the auto-repair industry, liquor stores, and catering sectors, where underage children are often employed.

In the first quarter of 2020, it inspected some 2,711 businesses, and found 396 child labor cases, issuing 250 warnings and 110 violations against employers, while in 2019, 9,249 inspections were organized, resulting in the discovery of 589 child labor cases, and giving 383 warnings and 316 violations against employers.

The Ministry called for concerted national and international efforts to address child labor, urging the public to report child labor cases on the childlabor.jo website.

Source: Jordan News Agency