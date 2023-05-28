Monday, May 29, 2023
Kyiv mayor says army fended off ‘largest’ Russian drone attack on the city

The mayor of Ukrainian’s Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, Sunday said that the army had responded to the “largest” Russian drone attack on the city since the start of the war. Klitschko told a press conference that Russia launched a new “massive” drone attack on Kyiv on Saturday night, killing at least one person. Klitschko said, “A Ukrainian citizen died, and a woman was moderately injured when the wreckage of a drone fell near a gas station.” He added, “The Ukrainian air defences shot down more than 20 drones on their way to Kyiv.”

Source: Jordan News Agency

