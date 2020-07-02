Kuwait reports 919 new COVID-19 cases

Kuwait has reported 919 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which raises the total caseload in the Gulf country to 47,859, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, One person died of the coronavirus today, bringing the death toll in virus-related fatalities in Kuwait to 359, according to the ministry.

Earlier, the GCC nation announced 675 Covid-19 patients have left hospitals over the past 24 hours, rising the total recoveries to 38390.

Source: Jordan News Agency