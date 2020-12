The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health (MoH) on Sunday reported 204 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 149653.

Meanwhile, two virus-related fatalities were also reported in the Arab Gulf country, bringing the death toll to 931.

Speaking to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry’s spokesperson said the total recovered cases amounted to 145579, following the recovery of 199 patients.

Source: Jordan News Agency