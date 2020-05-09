Kuwait: 415 new coronavirus cases recorded

Amman, The Kuwaiti Health Ministry announced Saturday that 415 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the Gulf Arab state’s caseload to 7,623.

It also reported two deaths from the pandemic, bringing the total number of deaths to 49.

Ministry spokesperson Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a statement to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the recorded infections are of people who came in contact with patients, and other cases were being investigated, noting that the epidemiological teams track the cases to take the necessary precautionary measures.

The Kuwaiti ministry earlier reported that 156 coronavirus patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,622.

Source: Jordan News Agency