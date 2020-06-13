Kuwait: 4 new coronavirus deaths, 514 infections

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said Saturday that four new coronavirus deaths were recorded Saturday, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 289.

The Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) quoted the Ministry’s spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 514 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing to 35,466 the Gulf Arab state’s caseload since the start of the outbreak.

He also said that a total of 25,882 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus after the recovery of 834 today.

Source: Jordan News Agency