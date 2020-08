Amman, Kuwait said Saturday it recorded three new deaths from the coronavirus and 472 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll in the Gulf Arab state to 474 and the total number of infections to 71,199.

The Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) also quoted ministry spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that the total number of cases that recovered from the virus had risen to 62,806 after 476 patients recovered today.

Source: Jordan News Agency