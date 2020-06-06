Kuwait: 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 487 cases

Amman, Kuwait announced Saturday that it recorded ten new deaths from the coronavirus as well as 487 infections, raising the Gulf Arab state’s caseload since the outbreak began to 31,131.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said the new fatalities brought the death toll to 254.

The Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) quoted the ministry’s spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that the number of cases receiving medical care now stands at 11,595, 180 of them are in intensive care.

Source: Jordan News Agency