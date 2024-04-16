KSrelief Signs Cooperation Agreement with WFP to Prevent Malnutrition in Sudan

Paris: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed here yesterday a cooperation agreement with the World Food Programme (WFP) to prevent moderate acute malnutrition for children under five and pregnant and nursing women in Sudan.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the International Conference for Sudan and Neighboring Countries, organized by France and the EU in Paris.

The agreement was signed by Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah and WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

The agreement aims to prevent nutritional deficiencies among children and pregnant and nursing women by providing food aid and distributing 132.4 tons of nutritional supplements that will benefit 29,423 individuals.

This endeavor is yet another humanitarian initiative taken by the Kingdom, through KSrelief, to help the Sudanese people and help maintain food security in Sudan, in collaboration with specialized UN agencies.

Source: Saudi Pr

ess Agency