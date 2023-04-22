Sunday, April 23, 2023
Latest:

Jordan News Gazette

Latest Jordan News Online

General 

KSrelief Distributes over 41,000 Bags of Flour in Syria’s Aleppo and Idlib

jadmin

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 41,032 bags of flour in the governorates of Aleppo and Idlib in the Syrian Arab Republic, benefiting 246,192 people as part of the project to distribute Zakat al-Fitr in Syria for 2023.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief aid that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to countries and peoples in need in various countries worldwide.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

You May Also Like

US House: Impeachment of Trump has caused irreparable damage to the country

jadmin

Jordan welcomes 1.4mln tourists in Q1 of 2023

jadmin

Global Covid cases top 576mln

jadmin