KSrelief Distributes over 41,000 Bags of Flour in Syria’s Aleppo and Idlib

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 41,032 bags of flour in the governorates of Aleppo and Idlib in the Syrian Arab Republic, benefiting 246,192 people as part of the project to distribute Zakat al-Fitr in Syria for 2023.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief aid that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to countries and peoples in need in various countries worldwide.

Source: Saudi Press Agency