KSrelief Aid Services Benefit 300 People in Tajikistan

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed yesterday a variety of relief assistance items, including blankets, coal for heating, and water heaters in Khatlon Province, Tajikistan, benefiting 300 people from the neediest groups, within the project to provide humanitarian aid to the affected people in Tajikistan for the year 2023.

This aid comes within the framework of a series of relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, in Tajikistan.

Source: Saudi Press Agency