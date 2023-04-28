Saturday, April 29, 2023
Latest:

Jordan News Gazette

Latest Jordan News Online

General 

KSrelief Aid Services Benefit 300 People in Tajikistan

jadmin

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed yesterday a variety of relief assistance items, including blankets, coal for heating, and water heaters in Khatlon Province, Tajikistan, benefiting 300 people from the neediest groups, within the project to provide humanitarian aid to the affected people in Tajikistan for the year 2023.

This aid comes within the framework of a series of relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, in Tajikistan.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

You May Also Like

Prince Faisal, Browne discuss youth, peace-building issues

jadmin

European Commission VP: Jordan is anchor of stability in turbulent region

jadmin

‫فنيش ايكونوم بنك (VEB) يتعاون مع مجموعة البنك الإسلامي للتنمية لإنشاء صندوق شراكة تصل قيمته إلى 100 مليون دولار

jadmin