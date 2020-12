A total of 9 new deaths and 177 infections with the coronavirus (Covid-19) were reported in Saudi Arabia in the past 24 hours.

The death toll rose to 6148, and the caseload topped 3.6 million, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) sited the Saudi Health Ministry as saying.

Today, 169 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 352418, the ministry added.

Source: Jordan News Agency