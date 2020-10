Amman, A total of 17 new deaths and 395 infections with the coronavirus (Covid-19) were reported in Saudi Arabia in the past 24 hours.

The death toll rose to 5281, and the caseload reached 344552, while 417 new patients have recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 330995 people, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) sited the Saudi Health Ministry as saying.

Source: Jordan News Agency