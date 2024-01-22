Knockaround Sunglasses Announces Partnership With PGA Champion Joel Dahmen and Caddie Geno Bonnalie

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Knockaround announced today that, as part of their entry into the world of golf, they found the perfect guys to partner with: Joel Dahmen and his caddie and best friend Geno Bonnalie. This PGA-tournament-winning duo knows that the true value in golf is the fun and the memories-but that doesn’t stop Joel from hitting bombs and sinking jaw-dropping putts. With Knockaround’s new golf sunglasses soon to be released, the timing couldn’t be better to make these two Knockaround’s newest brand ambassadors.

This multi-year partnership will see Joel sporting Knockaround’s first ever golf-specific shades, Flight Paths, wherever he hits the links. These glasses come with the new Knockterra+ color-enhancing lenses, which also will be featured in the company’s Torrey Pines Sport and Premiums Sport frames. Geno has been wearing the Torrey Pines Sport version and, according to Joel, he can now finally read the greens without taking his sunglasses off.

"As we thought about our entry into the world of golf, we couldn’t think of better ambassadors for the Knockaround brand than Joel and Geno. They fit who we are as a brand and who our customers aspire to be," said Jeffrey R. Hennion, CEO of Knockaround. "With the upcoming release of Netflix’s second season of Full Swing 2, their popularity will only expand. With the PGA Tour at Torrey Pines this week in our hometown, it’s the perfect time to get this partnership rolling."

"When we first met Joel and Geno at the US Open in Los Angeles and told Joel we were developing a new pair of technology-enhanced golf sunglasses, he wanted to be involved from Day 1, and he was," Hennion continued. "He worked with us every step of the way to make sure the product was dialed in, ensuring the Knockterra+ color-enhancing lenses would help every golfer, no matter their handicap."

"Partnering with Knockaround has been awesome," said Joel Dahmen. "They are truly the best sunglasses I have ever worn. They really enhance the golf course-I can actually see better; I can see the grain in the greens; I can see the contrast. The people in the company have been great to work with as we designed these glasses together, and, with Knockaround’s golf presence growing at light speed, I’m happy to be a part of it."

Knockaround’s golf collection is slated to be available to the public in early February and will feature both Knockterra and Knockterra+ lens tech options.

Stay tuned for further announcements regarding Knockaround’s foray into golf by following Knockaround’s social media channels and visiting the Knockaround website at www.knockaround.com/golf.

