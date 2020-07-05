King urges bolstering industries that utilise local resources

His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday said advancing food industries is a priority to bolster national food security, turning Jordan into a regional hub.

During a visit to a Noman Al Juneidi Food Industries company in Ain Al Basha area, King Abdullah stressed the importance of supporting industries that rely on local raw materials.

His Majesty commended the company which employs nearly 1,000 Jordanians and has branches in the Palestinian Territories, the US, Bulgaria, Germany, and India for its role in research and development, as well as providing solutions to improve local food production industries.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Khasawneh, and Adviser to His Majesty for Policies and Media Kemal Al Nasser accompanied the King on the visit.

Source: Jordan News Agency