King urges advancing Arab Potash Company’s global competitiveness

His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday reaffirmed the need to effectively utilise local resources, including potash derivatives that benefit the economy.

During a visit to the Arab Potash Company (APC), accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty noted the importance of developing the company’s scientific research and development capacities to come up with products that can compete on the global market.

King Abdullah called for directing APC’s corporate social responsibility budget towards empowering youth and creating job opportunities for them.

During the visit, His Majesty toured the company’s production site and was briefed on the production of red granular potash, a new addition to APC’s production line.

The King checked on the measures taken by APC to continue operations during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which include reducing the number of labourers to one third in accordance with an emergency plan that adheres to public health and safety standards.

In 2019, APC produced 2.486 million tonnes of potash. The company is implementing a marketing plan that relies on entry to new markets such as Brazil and Australia.

Moreover, APC sold 581,000 tonnes of potash in the first quarter of 2020, of which 531,000 tonnes were exported.

Source: Jordan News Agency