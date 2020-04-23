King, Tunisian president discuss efforts to counter COVID-19

Amman, His Majesty King Abdullah and Tunisian President Kais Saied on Thursday discussed bolstering bilateral and international cooperation to contain coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



During a phone call, discussions covered means to maintain coordination between Jordan and Tunisia to counter the impact of COVID-19, with President Saied expressing appreciation for Jordan’s support for Tunisia’s efforts to combat the pandemic.



King Abdullah and President Saied also exchanged best wishes on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Source: Jordan News Agency