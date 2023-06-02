King thanks Jordanians, brothers, friends for participating in Royal Wedding

His Majesty King Abdullah II thanked the Jordanian people for participating in the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein. “Hearfelt thanks to our fellow Jordanians for sharing in our joy as we celebrated Hussein and Rajwa. Grateful to all our friends for coming from near and far to celebrate with us,” His Majesty said in tweet published Friday on his official Twitter account.

Source: Jordan News Agency