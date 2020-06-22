King says Jordan among countries best equipped to reopen tourism sector

His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday stressed the importance of investing in the tourism sector, noting efforts underway to attract investors to establish tourist-related projects in Jordan.

During a meeting attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II with heads of divisions at the Royal Department for Environment Protection and Tourism at Mount Nebo in Madaba Governorate, King Abdullah said investing in tourism and the environment requires providing a suitable ecosystem.

Protecting the environment and forests around the Kingdom is the responsibility of all Jordanians, His Majesty said.

Jordan is among the countries best equipped to reopen the tourism sector, thanks to early precautionary and public health measures taken to deal with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the King noted, adding that jobs in the tourism sector are vital to the economy.

His Majesty also pointed to the need to attract global investments to the Baptism Site area, and said the government is working with experts to refine investment promotion tools for the tourism sector.

The King highlighted the importance of training tourism workers to build their capacities and benefit the sector, which boosts the national economy.

Domestic tourism will have a key role in the coming stage, His Majesty said, citing also proposals to allow movement between Jordan and other countries with a similar epidemiological situation.

Responding to comments from the attendees, the King urged maintaining the cleanliness of tourist attractions to reflect a positive image of Jordan, calling for stepping up awareness campaigns.

His Majesty also noted the importance of building hotels near villages and rural areas, adding that it is possible to start using all-terrain vehicles to transport tourists in certain sites, with local communities benefiting directly.

The King urged promoting the use of apps for tourist attractions in Jordan, such as the one used in Aqaba, to guide local and international visitors.

His Majesty commended the efforts of Public Security Directorate (PSD) personnel to counter coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and noted the positive results of merging the Tourism Police and the Royal Department for Environment Protection.

Expressing satisfaction with the performance of national institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the King said the biggest challenge facing Jordan today is the economic situation.

For his part, PSD Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh affirmed that providing tourism security and support for economic development are chief among the PSD’s priorities.

The heads of divisions at the Royal Department for Environment Protection and Tourism presented proposals to develop tourist sites and conserve the environment.

Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Khasawneh, and Adviser to His Majesty for Policies and Media Kemal Al Nasser attended the meeting.

