King receives phone calls from Arab leaders

His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday received phone calls from King Mohammed VI of Morocco, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who expressed their countries’ full solidarity with Jordan, under His Majesty’s leadership.

The leaders also voiced support for all measures and decisions taken by Jordan to safeguard its security and stability.

Source: Jordan News Agency