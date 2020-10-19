King receives letter from Kuwait Emir

His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received a letter from Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, delivered by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah.

During a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, King Abdullah asked Sheikh Ahmad to convey his greetings to the Kuwaiti emir, reaffirming the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Kuwait.

Discussions covered expanding cooperation across all sectors, and joint efforts to counter COVID-19 and mitigate its humanitarian and economic repercussions.

The meeting also addressed the need to maintain coordination and consultation between Jordan and Kuwait on issues of mutual concern, in service of shared interests and Arab causes.

Discussing regional developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan’s unwavering position in this regard, and the need to achieve just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Moreover, the meeting covered efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Adviser to His Majesty for Policies Haifa Khraisha, the accompanying Kuwaiti delegation, and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Jordan Aziz Al Daihani attended the meeting.

Source: Jordan News Agency