King receives Iraqi PM

His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday received Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi, who was in Amman on a working visit.

Discussions at the meeting covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, means of expanding cooperation across various fields, and joint efforts to counter COVID-19 and mitigate its humanitarian and economic repercussions.

The importance of maintaining coordination on issues of mutual concern, in service of the two countries’ interests, was also stressed.

Source: Jordan News Agency