King receives Egyptian FM

His Majesty King Abdullah, at Al Husseiniya Palace on Sunday, received Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who conveyed greetings from Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

King Abdullah asked Shoukry to convey his greetings to President El Sisi, reaffirming the deep-rooted and strategic ties between the two countries and peoples.

The meeting covered means of expanding cooperation across all sectors, and joint efforts to counter coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its humanitarian and economic implications.

Discussions also addressed the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern, in line with shared interests and in service of Arab causes.

Moreover, the meeting touched on regional developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan’s steadfast position and the need to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, based on the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The King reiterated that any unilateral Israeli measure to annex lands in the West Bank is unacceptable, as it would undermine the prospects of achieving peace and stability in the region.

Efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises were also discussed.

His Majesty said he looks forward to the next trilateral Jordanian-Egyptian-Iraqi summit, aimed at bolstering economic, development, and trade ties across various sectors, in the best interest of the three countries and their peoples.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Khasawneh, Egypt’s Ambassador to Jordan Sherif Kamel, and the delegation accompanying the Egyptian minister attended the meeting.

Source: Jordan News Agency