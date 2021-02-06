King receives cables on 22nd anniversary of assumption of constitutional powers

His Majesty King Abdullah has received cables marking the 22nd anniversary of his assumption of constitutional powers, which falls on Sunday, 7 February.

The cables’ senders senior officials, army officers, heads of security agencies, and representatives of civil society organisations highlighted the achievements of His Majesty the late King Hussein, who dedicated his life to serving and building Jordan.

They said Jordan, under King Abdullah’s leadership, is moving forward into its second centennial with further achievements and development, lauding His Majesty’s efforts in advancing the country’s Arab and international standing, and defending Arab and Islamic causes.

Source: Jordan News Agency