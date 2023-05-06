King, Queen attend coronation of King Charles III, Queen Camilla

Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on Saturday attended the coronation service of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Queen Camilla. Held at Westminster Abbey in London, the coronation was attended by members of the UK royal family, as well as heads of state and delegation from various countries around the world. King Charles III ascended the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on 8 September last year.

Source: Jordan News Agency