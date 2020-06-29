King meets with US CENTCOM commander

His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday, met via teleconference with Commander of the US Central Command Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr.

The meeting covered the strategic ties between Jordan and the United States, and means to bolster military and security cooperation and coordination.

Discussions also addressed developments in the region, as well as regional and international efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach.

Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Khasawneh and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti attended the meeting.

Source: Jordan News Agency