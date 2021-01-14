KING DIRECTS GOVERNMENT TO REOPEN SCHOOLS, VARIOUS SECTORS WHILE SAFEGUARDING PUBLIC HEALTH, ECONOMY

His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday directed the government to reopen schools and various sectors in a systematic manner that safeguards public health and the national economy.

Chairing a National Policies Council (NPC) meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, King Abdullah stressed that public health has been the top priority since the outbreak of COVID-19, noting recent improvements in the epidemiological situation.

During the meeting, attended by His Royal Highnesses Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, adviser to His Majesty and NPC chairperson, His Majesty said compliance with public safety measures must continue, to maintain improvement in the epidemiological situation, and to facilitate the reopening of various sectors.

Also during the meeting, the King was briefed by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and the concerned officials on the latest developments and the measures taken to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan