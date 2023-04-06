King departs for Japan on official visit

His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, on Thursday departed on an official visit to Japan, which will be followed by a visit to the United Kingdom. During the visit to Tokyo, where King Abdullah will also be accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty is scheduled to meet with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan. His Majesty will also hold talks with Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on the strategic partnership between the two countries and means of bolstering it across various fields, especially economy, as well as regional and international developments. Also in Tokyo, the King is set to meet Speaker of the House of Representatives Hosoda Hiroyuki, President of the House of Councillors Hidehisa Otsuji, as well as a number of senior officials. From Tokyo, His Majesty will head to London to attend the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst’s 200th Sovereign’s Parade, which will be held under the patronage of King Charles III. In Amman, His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

Source: Jordan News Agency