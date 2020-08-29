King commends Japan PM’s leading role in boosting strategic partnership

His Majesty King Abdullah, in a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, commended his leading role in bolstering the strategic partnership between Jordan and Japan.

King Abdullah lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Abe, who has announced his resignation, in leading Japan over the past eight years, noting Tokyo’s role in promoting peace and prosperity in the Middle East and the world, according to a Royal Court statement.

Wishing the prime minister good health and wellbeing, His Majesty thanked him for Japan’s key role in supporting development in Jordan and stressed that efforts will continue to advance bilateral ties, the statement said.

Source: Jordan News Agency