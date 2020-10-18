King accepts credentials of new ambassadors to Jordan

His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday accepted the credentials of a number of newly appointed ambassadors to Jordan, during a ceremony at Al Husseiniya Palace.

King Abdullah accepted the credentials of ambassadors Myroslava Shcherbatiuk of Ukraine, Bernhard Kampmann of Germany, Bridget Brind of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Alexandra Rydmark of Sweden, Michalis Ioannou of Cyprus, and Henry T. Wooster of the United States.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi attended the ceremony.

Source: Jordan News Agency