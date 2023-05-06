Eight people killed and five others were injured in a car rollover accident due to the flow of torrential rains in Kusmah district, Raymah province.

A local official told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that a car on its way to the capital, Sana’a, overturned from the top of a mountain slope in the Al-Musabhi area, the center of the Kusmah district, which led to the killing of eight people, including a woman, and the injury of five others, with fractures, some of them seriously.

He attributed the cause of the accident to the flow of torrential rains, which impeded traffic to and from the district.

He also indicated that the injured were taken to a hospital in Al Hodeida province.

Source: Yemen News Agency