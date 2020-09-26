KHBP, Zain sign ICT infrastructure agreement

The King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) on Saturday signed an agreement with internet and communications services provider Zain, under which the latter will build a state-of-the-art ICT infrastructure in the compound.

According to a statement received by Petra, Zain will provide various cutting-edge telecommunications services and reliable solutions to ensure uninterrupted service in all circumstances, by linking all operations in the compound to the Zain’s regional control centers. The linkage will allow for data storage and disaster recovery.

The regional centers offer the latest ICT solutions, high data security and protection and will allow KHBP-based companies to ensure uninterrupted communications and internet services.

Source: Jordan News Agency